Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

Telekom Deutsche, a director and 10% owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), has executed a significant stock sale according to a recent SEC filing. On February 27, 2024, the insider sold 584,730 shares of the company. T-Mobile US Inc is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing wireless voice and data services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is known for its nationwide 4G LTE network and is a leading provider of mobile communications services. According to the data provided, over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 7,211,670 shares and has not made any purchases of T-Mobile US Inc stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company. The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc's shares were trading at $164.02 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $195.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.75, which is above the industry median of 16.48 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.14, with a GF Value of $144.08, indicating that T-Mobile US Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. SEC Filing

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.