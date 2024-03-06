Kip Ellis, President-Powersports/Housing of Patrick Industries Inc (PATK, Financial), executed a sale of 18,000 shares in the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 47,100 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Patrick Industries Inc is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products serving the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and various industrial markets including hospitality, institutional, and commercial. The company operates through two segments: Manufacturing and Distribution.

The insider transaction history for Patrick Industries Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 23 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the reported sale, shares of Patrick Industries Inc were trading at $115, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.578 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 17.87, which is lower than the industry median of 18.48 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current price of $115 and a GuruFocus Value of $68.92, Patrick Industries Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.67, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

