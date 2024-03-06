Lauren Hotz, SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial), has sold 745 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,795 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Intuit Inc is a leading provider of financial management, tax, and accounting software for individuals, small businesses, and accounting professionals. The company's products include QuickBooks, TurboTax, and Mint, which are designed to simplify complex financial processes and empower users to manage their finances more effectively.

The insider transaction history at Intuit Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Intuit Inc were trading at $655.13, giving the company a market capitalization of $187.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 68.30, which is above both the industry median of 28.17 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.14, with a GF Value of $576.09, indicating that Intuit Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

