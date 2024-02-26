On February 26, 2024, Kenneth Lane, EVP, Olefins and Polyolefins at LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB), sold 38,718 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

LyondellBasell Industries NV is a global chemical company that operates through its Advanced Polymer Solutions, Intermediates and Derivatives, Olefins and Polyolefins, and Refining segments. The company produces a range of products including olefins, polyolefins, intermediates, and derivatives, as well as develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies. LyondellBasell serves various markets such as packaging, electronics, automotive parts, home furnishings, construction materials, and biofuels.

According to the data provided, the insider has sold a total of 38,718 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during that time.

The insider transaction history for LyondellBasell Industries NV shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 5 insider sells in the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV were trading at $99.12, resulting in a market cap of $32,127.791 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.30, which is below the industry median of 22.165 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $99.12 and a GuruFocus Value of $91.18, LyondellBasell Industries NV has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

