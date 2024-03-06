Mark Haushill, EVP & CFO of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD, Financial), executed a sale of 105,000 shares in the company on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is a company that operates in the insurance industry, providing a range of specialty property and casualty products for corporations, professional firms, and individuals.

The transaction history of the insider over the past year indicates that Mark Haushill has sold a total of 105,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells for the company's shares.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc were trading at $35.8 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.451 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.52, which is above the industry median of 12.2 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider's sale could be interpreted in various ways by investors and market analysts. While insider sales can sometimes indicate an insider's view on the stock's valuation, they can also be motivated by personal financial management or diversification needs. As such, it is important for investors to consider the broader context of the market, the company's performance, and other insider transactions when evaluating the significance of this sale.

Investors and stakeholders in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc may continue to monitor insider transactions as part of their analysis of the stock's performance and prospects.

