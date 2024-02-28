Koppers Holdings Inc. Reports Record Sales and Operating Profit for 2023

Despite Challenges, Koppers (KOP) Delivers Strong Year-End Financial Results

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Record Annual Sales: $2.15 billion, up 8.8% from $1.98 billion in the prior year.
  • Record Operating Profit: $195.2 million, a 25% increase over the previous record.
  • Net Income: $89.2 million for the year, up from $63.4 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $256.4 million for 2023, compared to $228.1 million in the prior year.
  • Diluted EPS: $4.14, compared to $2.98 per share in the prior year.
  • Capital Expenditures: $120.5 million for the year, up from $105.3 million in the prior year.
  • 2024 Outlook: Sales projected at approximately $2.25 billion with adjusted EBITDA around $275 million.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, reported record sales and operating profit for the year, despite facing challenges in the market.

1762833265833701376.png

Company Overview

Koppers operates through three primary business segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The company's diverse product portfolio includes treated and untreated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds. Koppers has a significant presence in the United States, which contributes to over half of its revenue.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The company's RUPS segment achieved record fourth-quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA, driven by pricing increases and higher volumes for crossties. The PC segment also saw a return to historical profitability levels, thanks to global pricing initiatives and higher volumes. However, the CMC segment experienced a decline in sales and profitability due to lower market prices and weaker demand for most products.

CEO Leroy Ball highlighted the company's resilience, stating,

We finished the year on a strong note near the top end of our adjusted EBITDA range of guidance. Our diversified portfolio drove the strong performance, as our PC and RUPS business segments picked up a struggling CMC segment that continues to work through the trough of its business cycle."

Financial Performance Analysis

Koppers' record sales of $2.15 billion for the year represent an 8.8% increase over the previous year. The RUPS segment's sales rose by 13.9%, while the PC segment's sales grew by 15.8%. However, the CMC segment's sales fell by 4.5%. The company's net income attributable to Koppers was $89.2 million, up from $63.4 million in the prior year, and diluted EPS increased to $4.14 from $2.98 per share. Operating cash flows reached a record $146.1 million, compared to $102.3 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to 2024, Koppers anticipates sales of approximately $2.25 billion and adjusted EBITDA of around $275 million. The company expects to continue its growth trajectory, driven by pricing benefits, contributions from new facilities, and cost efficiencies.

For more detailed information on Koppers' financial performance and future outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Investors can also join Koppers' management for a conference call to discuss the company's results, with presentation materials available on the Koppers website in the Investor Relations section.

For further insights and analysis on Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP, Financial) and other investment opportunities, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Koppers Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.