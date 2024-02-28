Turning Point Brands Inc. Reports Solid Q4 and FY 2023 Results

On February 28, 2024, Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. TPB, a leading provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the U.S., reported increased net sales for its Zig-Zag and Stoker’s products, along with a significant rise in adjusted EBITDA and a robust free cash flow for the fiscal year 2023.

Company Overview

Turning Point Brands Inc operates through its Zig-Zag, Stoker’s, and NewGen segments, with Zig-Zag products contributing the most to the company's revenue. The company's offerings include moist snuff tobacco, loose-leaf chewing tobacco, premium cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps, cigars, liquid vapor products, and tobacco vaporizer products. TPB's products are widely distributed across North America, reaching over 215,000 retail outlets.

Performance and Financial Highlights

The fourth quarter saw Zig-Zag Products net sales decrease slightly by 2.9% to $45.1 million, primarily due to the discontinuation of an unprofitable product line in Canada. However, the segment's gross profit margin improved, indicating a favorable product mix. Over the full year, Zig-Zag Products net sales saw a decrease of 5.2% to $180.5 million, with gross profit also down by 5.2% to $101.1 million.

Conversely, the Stoker’s Products segment experienced robust growth, with Q4 net sales surging 18.6% to $38.0 million, driven by double-digit growth in MST and high-single-digit growth in loose-leaf tobacco. The segment's gross profit for the quarter jumped 27.2% to $21.9 million, benefiting from MST pricing gains and operating leverage. For the full year, Stoker’s Products net sales increased by 10.5% to $144.6 million, with gross profit up by 14.9% to $81.9 million.

President and CEO Graham Purdy expressed optimism about the company's performance, particularly highlighting the strong quarter for Stoker’s and the potential growth for Zig-Zag in 2024. Purdy also noted the company's strong free cash flow generation, which has bolstered its cash balance and positioned it to address the remaining principal amount of its convertible notes at maturity in July.

Our fourth quarter results were at the high-end of our expectations. The Zig-Zag segment was stable from the previous year excluding the impact of a discontinued product line and is well positioned to return to growth in 2024. Stoker’s had an outstanding quarter posting its highest growth rate in over four years led by double-digit growth year-over-year in Stoker’s MST. We also had strong free cash flow generation during the year allowing us to build a cash balance to address the remaining principal amount of our convertible notes at maturity in July. Our outlook for 2024 is positive as we expect solid growth in our Zig-Zag and Stoker’s Products businesses." - Graham Purdy, President and CEO

Financial Metrics and Outlook

Turning Point Brands Inc's financial achievements in 2023, particularly in the Stoker’s segment, underscore the company's ability to grow its market share and leverage pricing strategies effectively. The increase in gross margins for both Zig-Zag and Stoker’s products reflects a disciplined approach to cost management and an emphasis on high-margin products. These financial metrics are crucial for TPB as they demonstrate the company's competitive strength in the OTP market and its capacity to generate shareholder value.

Looking ahead, management expects the full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $95 to $100 million, excluding any contribution from the CDS business, which added over $2 million of EBITDA in FY 2023. This forward-looking guidance suggests confidence in the company's growth trajectory and operational efficiency.

