Turning Point Brands Inc. Reports Solid Q4 and FY 2023 Results

Stoker's Segment Drives Growth with Zig-Zag Poised for Future Expansion

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Q4 net sales for Zig-Zag and Stoker’s products increased by 5.9% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 7.5% year-over-year to $24.8 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: FY 2023 free cash flow reached $61.2 million.
  • Gross Margin: Zig-Zag Products segment gross margin increased to 56.5% in Q4; Stoker’s Products segment gross margin expanded to 57.6%.
  • Net Debt: As of December 31, 2023, net debt stood at $250.7 million with total liquidity of $177.9 million.
  • 2024 Outlook: Management expects full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be between $95 to $100 million.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. TPB, a leading provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the U.S., reported increased net sales for its Zig-Zag and Stoker’s products, along with a significant rise in adjusted EBITDA and a robust free cash flow for the fiscal year 2023.

Company Overview

Turning Point Brands Inc operates through its Zig-Zag, Stoker’s, and NewGen segments, with Zig-Zag products contributing the most to the company's revenue. The company's offerings include moist snuff tobacco, loose-leaf chewing tobacco, premium cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps, cigars, liquid vapor products, and tobacco vaporizer products. TPB's products are widely distributed across North America, reaching over 215,000 retail outlets.

Performance and Financial Highlights

The fourth quarter saw Zig-Zag Products net sales decrease slightly by 2.9% to $45.1 million, primarily due to the discontinuation of an unprofitable product line in Canada. However, the segment's gross profit margin improved, indicating a favorable product mix. Over the full year, Zig-Zag Products net sales saw a decrease of 5.2% to $180.5 million, with gross profit also down by 5.2% to $101.1 million.

Conversely, the Stoker’s Products segment experienced robust growth, with Q4 net sales surging 18.6% to $38.0 million, driven by double-digit growth in MST and high-single-digit growth in loose-leaf tobacco. The segment's gross profit for the quarter jumped 27.2% to $21.9 million, benefiting from MST pricing gains and operating leverage. For the full year, Stoker’s Products net sales increased by 10.5% to $144.6 million, with gross profit up by 14.9% to $81.9 million.

President and CEO Graham Purdy expressed optimism about the company's performance, particularly highlighting the strong quarter for Stoker’s and the potential growth for Zig-Zag in 2024. Purdy also noted the company's strong free cash flow generation, which has bolstered its cash balance and positioned it to address the remaining principal amount of its convertible notes at maturity in July.

Our fourth quarter results were at the high-end of our expectations. The Zig-Zag segment was stable from the previous year excluding the impact of a discontinued product line and is well positioned to return to growth in 2024. Stoker’s had an outstanding quarter posting its highest growth rate in over four years led by double-digit growth year-over-year in Stoker’s MST. We also had strong free cash flow generation during the year allowing us to build a cash balance to address the remaining principal amount of our convertible notes at maturity in July. Our outlook for 2024 is positive as we expect solid growth in our Zig-Zag and Stoker’s Products businesses." - Graham Purdy, President and CEO

Financial Metrics and Outlook

Turning Point Brands Inc's financial achievements in 2023, particularly in the Stoker’s segment, underscore the company's ability to grow its market share and leverage pricing strategies effectively. The increase in gross margins for both Zig-Zag and Stoker’s products reflects a disciplined approach to cost management and an emphasis on high-margin products. These financial metrics are crucial for TPB as they demonstrate the company's competitive strength in the OTP market and its capacity to generate shareholder value.

Looking ahead, management expects the full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $95 to $100 million, excluding any contribution from the CDS business, which added over $2 million of EBITDA in FY 2023. This forward-looking guidance suggests confidence in the company's growth trajectory and operational efficiency.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Investor Relations and Conference Call

Turning Point Brands Inc held a conference call on February 28, 2024, to discuss the earnings results with the investment community. A replay of the webcast is available on the investor relations section of the company's website.

Investors and interested parties can find additional information about TPB and its brands on the company's website at www.turningpointbrands.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Turning Point Brands Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.