Trane Technologies PLC's Dividend Analysis

Unveiling the Dividend Dynamics of Trane Technologies PLC

Trane Technologies PLC (TT, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.84 per share, payable on 2024-03-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-29. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Trane Technologies PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Trane Technologies PLC Do?

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $18 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 70% of its revenue.

A Glimpse at Trane Technologies PLC's Dividend History

Trane Technologies PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2010, earning it the status of a dividend achiever, a designation for companies with at least 14 consecutive years of dividend increases. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Trane Technologies PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Trane Technologies PLC's trailing dividend yield is 1.05%, with a forward dividend yield of 1.18%, indicating anticipated dividend increases over the next 12 months. However, the current yield is near a 10-year low and underperforms 82.05% of global competitors in the Construction industry, which may not attract income-focused investors.

Trane Technologies PLC's dividend growth is robust, with a three-year annual growth rate of 12.30%, a five-year rate of 8.80%, and an impressive decade-long growth rate of 13.10%. The 5-year yield on cost for Trane Technologies PLC stock is approximately 1.60%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. Trane Technologies PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.33 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting a healthy balance between dividend payments and retained earnings for growth. The company's profitability rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong earnings potential. Trane Technologies PLC has consistently reported positive net income over the past decade, reinforcing its robust profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Trane Technologies PLC's growth rank of 9 out of 10 reflects a promising growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate at 14.40% per year outperform 77.89% of global competitors. Its 3-year EPS growth rate of 30.30% per year and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 17.90% also outperform a majority of global competitors, highlighting a strong foundation for sustaining dividends.

Next Steps

Considering Trane Technologies PLC's consistent dividend payments, robust growth rate, prudent payout ratio, and strong profitability, the company presents an attractive profile for investors seeking dividend income with growth potential. The company's financial health and industry position suggest that it may continue to deliver shareholder value through dividends. As investors evaluate Trane Technologies PLC's dividend prospects, they can also explore other high-dividend yield opportunities using GuruFocus's High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.