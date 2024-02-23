Feb 23, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Aaron Begley - Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Thank you very much, and welcome to our 2024 half-year results presentation, which we're conducting from our facility down in Henderson in the Australian Marine Complex. I'm here with Brendan Cocks, our CFO, and we're going to be talking to the presentation that's been put up on the ASX platform. So we'll dive straight into that.
If you'd like to turn to page 3, for those following the presentation. Just a quick overview of what our activities are, a snapshot of the plant. In general, the business is involved in delivering polymer-engineered products to the subsea corrosion-resistant technology and advanced materials markets across the energy, renewables, resources, and defense space.
Let's turn to the next slide, which is titled strong growth momentum. So in the first half, we achieved a revenue of just under just under $27 million. That was a significant increase from the previous half, which was approximately $11.8 million. So a big pickup in revenue, which is really
Half Year 2024 Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
