Half Year 2024 Cleanspace Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Bruce Rathie - CleanSpace Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies, and gentlemen. My name is Bruce Rathie and I'm Chairman of CleanSpace Holdings Limited. I welcome all of those attending this presentation of the CleanSpace financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2023.



Joining me joining me today are Mr. Graham McLean, the CEO, and Ms. Britt Grace, the CFO of the company. I propose to make some introductory comments and then hand to Graham to cover operations and the financial results.



Before closing, we will give attendees the opportunity to ask questions. Graham will be speaking to a presentation lodged with other documents at the ASX this morning and which can be viewed online during this presentation. Before reflecting on the financial performance of the company, I wanted to mention two changes to the leadership structure of the company. Firstly, Mr. Paul Cassano joined the Board in September 2023 and his insights regarding the mining and industrial space as it relates to our product has been outstanding and we are grateful for his