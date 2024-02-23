Q3 2024 Pitti Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Pitti Engineering's Q3 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call will be recorded.



Joining us today on this call is Mr. Akshay S. Pitti, Vice Chairman and Managing Director. Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risk and uncertainties. For a list of such considerations, please refer to the earnings presentation.



I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Akshay Pitti. Over to you, sir.



Akshay Sharad Pitti - Pitti Engineering Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Thank you, and a warm welcome to our Q3 earnings call. I will start by giving you an overview of our operational and financial performance before opening the floor for the Q&A session.



Revenue for quarter 3 FY '24 was INR 296.92 crores, registering a year-over-year growth of 24.19%. Sales volumes stood at 10,572 metric ton as compared to 9,150 metric ton in Q3 FY '23, an