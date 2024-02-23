Feb 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the audio conference call of B3's Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2023. (Operator Instructions). After the company's remarks are completed, there will be a Q&A session when further instructions will be given. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and broadcasted live via webcast. The replay will be available after the event is concluded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andre Milanez, B3's CFO, who will begin the conference and be joined by Fernando Campos, Investor Relations' Associate Director. Please, Andre, you may proceed.
Andre Veiga Milanez - B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, BalcÃ£o-Executive Director of Finance - Administrative & IR and Member of Collegiate Board
Thank you. Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining our fourth quarter results. I'll start with a few remarks and then going to hand over to Fernando to go into a little bit more detail about the figures for the quarter. We will try to be brief so we can
Q4 2023 B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...