Q4 2023 Exchange Income Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Exchange Income Corporation's conference call to discuss the financial results for the three months and 12 month periods ended December 31, 2023 Corporation's results, including the MD&A and financial statements were issued on February 22, 2024, and are currently available via the company's website or CEDAR.



Before turning the call over to management. Listeners are cautioned that today's presentation and the responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and undue reliance, which should not be placed on such safety.



Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those implied in such statements. For additional information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements, please