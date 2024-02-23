Q4 2023 Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Playa Hotels & Resorts fourth-quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Hymel with the company. Please go ahead, sir.



Ryan Hymel - Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Thank you very much, Drew. Good morning, everyone, and welcome again to Playa Hotels & Resorts fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind participants that many of our comments today will be considered forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from what has been communicated.



Forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today, and the company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risk factors that could cause our results to differ, please review the Risk