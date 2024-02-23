Q4 2023 Arcosa Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Erin Drabek - Arcosa, Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our this fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. With me today are Antonio Carideo, President and CEO, and Gail Peck, CFO. A question and answer session will follow their prepared remarks.


