Q4 2023 Diana Shipping Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Diana Shipping Inc 2023 fourth quarter and year-end conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Ed Nebb, Investor Relations for Diana Shipping. Please go ahead.



Edward Nebb - Diana Shipping Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Kevin, and thanks to everyone who is joining us today for the Diana Shipping, Inc 2023 fourth quarter and full-year conference call. With us today from management Semiramis Paliou, Chief Executive Officer, and she will introduce the other members of the management team. And so without further ado, I will turn the call over to Ms. Paliou.



Semiramis Paliou - Diana Shipping Inc - Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Ed. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Diana Shipping Inc's fourth quarter and end of year 2023 financial results conference call. As Ed said, I'm Semiramis Paliou, the CEO of the company. And it's my pleasure to present alongside our esteemed team