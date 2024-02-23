Q4 2023 Noble Corporation PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Ian MacPherson - Noble Corporation Plc - VP of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Noble Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. You can find a copy of our earnings report along with the supporting statements and schedules on our website at noblecorp.com. This conference call will be accompanied by a slide presentation that you can also find located at the Investor Relations section of our website.



Today's call will feature prepared remarks from our President and CEO, Robert Eifler, as well as our CFO, Richard Barker. Also joining on the call are Blake Denton, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Contracts, [Angelika Larg] Senior Vice President of Operations.



During the course of this call, we may make certain forward-looking statements regarding various matters related to our business and companies