Feb 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Universal's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Arash Soleimani, Chief Strategy Officer. Please go ahead.



Arash Soleimani - Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer



Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. Welcome to our quarterly earnings call. On the call with me today are Stephen Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer; and Frank Wilcox, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, please note today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements and non-GAAP GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information, please see the press release and Universal's SEC filings, all of which are available on the Investors section of our website at universalinsuranceholdings.com and on the SEC's website. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial