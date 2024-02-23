Feb 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to FEMSA's Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. My name is Melissa, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).



I'll now turn the call over to Juan Fonseca, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Juan F. Fonseca - Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to FEMSA's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call. Today, we are joined by Jose Antonio Fernandez, FEMSA's CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board; Paco Camacho, our Chief Corporate Officer; Eugenio Garza, our CFO; and Jorge Collazo, who heads our Investor Relations. The plan today is for Jose Antonio to open the conversation with some high-level comments on the full year as well as the senior organizational changes announced today. Then we'll get a bit more into our strategic progress and business trends, followed by Eugenio who will focus on the results. Finally, we will turn it back to Jose Antonio for some closing remarks and