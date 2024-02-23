Q4 2023 Hyatt Hotels Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Hyatt Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Adam Rohman, senior Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Adam Rohman -



Thank you, and welcome to Hyatt's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on today's call are Mark Hoplamazian, Hyatt's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joan Bottarini, Hyatt's Chief Financial Officer.



Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today will include forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described on our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These risks could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our comments.



Forward-looking statements in the earnings release that we issued