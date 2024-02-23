Q4 2023 Hudbay Minerals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Hudbay Minerals fourth-quarter 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being broadcast live on the webcast and is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Candace Brule, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Candace Brule - Hudbay Minerals Inc - VP, IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Hudbay's 2023 fourth-quarter results conference call. Hudbay's financial results were issued today and are available on our website at www.hudbay.com. A corresponding PowerPoint presentation is available in the Investor Events section of our website, and we encourage you to refer to it during this call.



Our presenter today is Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. Accompanying Peter for the Q&A portion of the call will be Eugene Lei, our Chief Financial Officer; and Andre Lauzon, our Chief Operating Officer.