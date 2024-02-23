Feb 23, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to today's NW Natural holding company Q4 2023 earnings call. My name is David, and I'll be your moderator for today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to our host today, Nikki Sparley, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Nikki Sparley - Northwest Natural Gas Co - Investor Relations Officer
Thank you, Mary. Good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. As a reminder, some things that will be said this morning contain forward-looking statements based on management's assumptions which may or may not occur for a complete list of cautionary statements refer to the language at the end of our press release. We expect to file our 10-K later today.
As mentioned, this teleconference is being recorded and will be available on our website following the call. Please note these calls are designed for the financial community if you are an investor and have
Q4 2023 Northwest Natural Holding Co Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...