Feb 24, 2024 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte OMA fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Emmanuel Camacho, Investor Relations Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



Emmanuel Camacho - Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV - IR



Thank you, Doug, and hello, everyone. Welcome to OMA's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We're delighted to have you join us today as we discuss our company's performance and financial results for the past quarter. Participating today are CEO, Ricardo Duenas; and CFO, Ruffo Perez Pliego.



Please be reminded that certain statements made during the course of our discussion today may constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on current management expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including factors that may be beyond our control.



With