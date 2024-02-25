Feb 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Simon Woodhams - Property for Industry Ltd - CEO



Thank you and good morning, and welcome to Property for Industry 2023 annual results briefing. I'm Simon Woodham speaking CEO of PFI and on the line with me today is Craig Peirce, Chief Finance and Operating Officer. This morning, Craig and I'm going to speak to the topics outlined in the contents page on slide 2 of the presentation. I'm going to begin by reviewing the highlights for the year, then give an overview of the portfolio and its performance, along with a summary of the key leasing transactions throughout the period.



Craig is then going to take you through the annual results and sections on capital management