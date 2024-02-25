Half Year 2024 PeopleIn Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2024 / 10:15PM GMT

Ross Thompson - PeopleIn Limited - CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for attending people in first half results for financial year 24. I'm joined by our new CFO, Adam Leakes. So as you're all aware, we are a major people business and our purpose is to inspire excellence in our people, both our internal staff and also the 15,000 people that we provide employment to every week.



So now to the highlights of our results. So we've continued to grow our revenue, which is positive. But earnings are down due to a shift in contract worker mix and also permanent recruitment being down, especially of sort of the high of half year financial year 23 revenue was $602.7 million 1% up on last half. Normalized EBITDA is in line with consensus at $20.3 million, which is down 37%.



Our net debt to normalized EBITDA, it's 1.86 times, and that's based on our bank covenant calculation, normalized EPS of $10.9 and a fully franked interim dividend of $3.0. This equates to a 4.8% yield, which is similar to the full year and really reflect a prudent capital management approach taken by