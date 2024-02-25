Half Year 2024 Praemium Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 25, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 25, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Anthony Wamsteker

Praemium Limited - CEO

* David Coulter

Praemium Limited - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Lafitani Sotiriou

MST Financial Services Pty Limited - Analyst

* Nicholas McGarrigle

Barrenjoey Capital Partners Pty Ltd - Analyst

* Nick Burgess

Ord Minnett - Analyst

* Tom Tweedie

MA Asset Management Ltd. - Analyst

* Warren Jeffries

Canaccord Genuity - Analyst



Anthony Wamsteker Praemium Limited-CEO



Thank you. Welcome everyone. Nice to have so many people interested in the half year results for us and welcome to the presentation. A Praemium, we acknowledge the traditional custodians of country. We pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging, so they hold the memories, traditions and culture of First Nations' People. I draw