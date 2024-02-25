Half Year 2024 Pointsbet Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Sam Swanell - Pointsbet Holdings Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for Pointsbet's FY24 half year results. I'm Sam Swanell and joining me on the call today is Alestair Louies, who from today takes over the role of Group CFO from Andrew Mellor. I would like to thank Andrew for all he's done for the business over the past five years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.



Please note the Safe Harbor statement. All the numbers referred to are unaudited and in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated, I'll give a brief overview of the half, and we'll then open to questions from analysts.



First and most importantly, as highlighted in the Q1 and Q2 investor conference calls during the half, we continued our global commitment to responsible gambling. This is an important issue for the long-term sustainability of the industry, and we take our obligations in this area very seriously.



Pointsbet endorses the principle of informed choice which is aimed at empowering customers to