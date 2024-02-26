Full Year 2023 Yancoal Australia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Yancoal full-year financial results 2023. I would now like to pass the call over to the Chief Executive Officer, David Moult.



David Moult - Yancoal Australia Ltd - CEO



Thank you, Carmen, and thank you to everyone for joining this briefing on Yancoal's 2023 performance. I have the our CFO, Kevin Su; and Company Secretary, Laura Zhang here with me in Hong Kong and several of our executives have joined the call from our Sydney office.



I will provide an overview of Yancoal's 2023 performance. Then we will open the webcast to questions. Commentary provided is based on the 2023 financial results and associated materials published on the ASX and Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.



Slides 2 and 3 contain notices and disclaimers relevant to today's presentation and the forward-looking statement it contains Please make yourself familiar with the content of these two slides. This first slide gives a snapshot of the successful year we had. The first aspect I want to highlight is our safety performance.