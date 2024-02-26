Feb 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Heike Hulle
MPC Energy Solutions NV - Analyst
* Stefan Meichsner
MPC Energy Solutions NV - CFO
=====================
Heike Hulle MPC Energy Solutions NV-Analyst
Godd morning, everybody, and welcome to the MPC Energy Solutions 2023 review strategy update and 2024 outlook. We'd like to take the opportunity to walk you through some of the highlights of last year and give an outlook on project development in the coming months. (Event instructions) Just to remind you, this webcast is being recorded and will be published later together with a transcript on our website.
Okay. Before we start, let me just remind you that we include certain forward-looking statements in the presentation. Certain information and statements shared and supplements, including financial estimates and comments about our plans, expectations, beliefs or business prospects and other information and statements that are not historical in nature may
Q4 2023 MPC Energy Solutions NV Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...