* Liz Dixon

Tristel PLC - CFO

* Heidi Allard

Tristel PLC - Company Secretary

* Paul Swinney

Tristel PLC - CEO



Liz Dixon - Tristel PLC - CFO



Good morning, everybody, and good to see you and welcome to Tristel PLC's interim results for the six months to December, 31, '23. So, those of you who are not familiar with the business, our company is an infection prevention company. We focus upon the hospital and we have a unique proposition, a unique chemistry, chlorine dioxide that has a specific formulation is proprietary to us, which is woven into all of our products to produce two outcomes within two areas of the hospital under two separate