Q4 2023 Xbrane Biopharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Martin Ãmark - Xbrane Biopharma AB - CEO



Hello, everybody, and welcome to our call in relation to the Q4 report 2023. My name is Martin. I'm the CEO of Extreme biopharma and today and I have the pleasure of having with me a few more members of our team to present the handle potential questions coming from all of you.



I have Anders Tullgren, Chairman of the Board; and Mats ThorÃ©n, Board member. As usual, I have our CFO, Anette Lindqvist, but now I also have our COO and Head of Biosimilars, Siavash Bashiri, as well as Anders WallstrÃ¶m, our Head of Manufacturing. But we will, as we usually do start with the formal presentation to go through the highlights of the quarter and 2023 and what we have ahead of us for 2024. And then we will have a Q&A session, Torsten first to look back at 2023. And I must say that despite them the financial difficulties we ended up in during the second half of the year. I am very proud of what we've been able to accomplish operationally and everybody who has been involved in development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and above all biological drugs know this. We