Q4 2023 Energy Fuels Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Chalmers - Energy Fuels Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Joelle, for that introduction, and good morning or afternoon, wherever you're joining this call from. I really appreciate you joining the conference call and webcast today for Energy Fuels 2023 annual results. We are very excited to discuss what has been an extraordinary 2023 and a very busy start to Q1 of '24. For those that cannot join the call today, we'll have replays of this presentation available for two weeks on our website either later today or tomorrow.



I don't believe I have ever been more excited to update you on both our 2023 results as well as a snapshot of where we are driving the company in 2024. I hope it is apparent, based on our actions, that Energy Fuels has emerged as the up-and-coming leader in US uranium