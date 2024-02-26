Feb 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Domino's Pizza's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Greg Lemenchick, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Greg Lemenchick -
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter conference call. Today's call will begin with our Chief Executive Officer, Russell Weiner; followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Sandeep Reddy. The call will conclude with a Q&A session. The forward-looking statements in this morning's earnings release and 10-K both of which are available on our IR website, also apply to our comments on the call today. Actual results or trends could differ materially from our forecast.
For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, please refer to the 8-K earnings release to find disclosures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures that may be
Q4 2023 Domino's Pizza Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...