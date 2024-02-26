Q4 2023 Surgery Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Surgery Partners fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Dave Doherty, Chief Financial Officer of Surgery Partners. Thank you. You may begin.



David Doherty - Surgery Partners Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Good morning. My name is Dave Doherty, CFO of Surgery Partners. I'm joined today by Eric Evans, CEO; and Wayne DeVeydt, Executive Chairman.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements. There are risk factors that could cause future results to be materially different from these statements. These risk factors are described in this morning's press release and the reports we file with the SEC, each of which are available on our website surgery partners.com. The company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.



In addition, we will reference certain financial measures that are considered non-GAAP, which we believe can be