Feb 26, 2024

Eileen McLaughlin - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc - Investor Relations, Vice President



Good morning and thank you for joining our call on the call today are Scott Wells, our CEO., and Brian Coleman, our CFO, will provide an overview of the 2023 fourth quarter operating performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and Clear Channel International BV. We recommend you download the earnings presentation located in the financial section in our investor website and review the presentation during this call after an introduction and a review of our results, we'll open the line for questions and just in Cochrane, CEO. of Clear