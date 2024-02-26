Q4 2023 Pilgrims Pride Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Pilgrim's Pride Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.



Andrew Rojeski, Head of Strategy, Investor Relations and Net-Zero Programs for Pilgrim's.



Andrew Rojeski - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation-Head of Strategy - IR & Net-Zero Programs



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today as we review our operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023. This morning, we issued a press release providing an overview of our