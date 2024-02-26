Feb 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Yes, greetings, and welcome to the Alpha Metallurgical Resources' fourth quarter 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Emily OâQuinn, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications. You may begin.



Emily O'Quinn - Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, let me remind you that during our prepared remarks, our comments regarding anticipated business and financial performance will contain forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those discussed.



For more information regarding forward-looking statements and some of the factors that can affect them, please refer to the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release and the associated SEC filing. Please also see those documents for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to GAAP measures.



