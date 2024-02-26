Q4 2023 EverQuote Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to EverQuote's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. We'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued today after the market closed. With me on the call this afternoon is Jayme Mendal, EverQuote's Chief Executive Officer; and Joseph Sanborn, Chief Financial Officer of EverQuote.



During the call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the first quarter of 2024, our growth strategy and our plans to execute on our growth strategy, key initiatives, investments in