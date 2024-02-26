Q4 2023 Theravance Biopharma Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I'd like to welcome everyone to the Theravance Biopharma Fourth Quarter 2023 conference call. During the presentation, (Operator instructions) Also, today's conference call is being recorded.



And now I'd like to turn the call over to Rick Winningham, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Rick Winningham Theravance Biopharma - Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Yeah, good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the Theravance Biopharma Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings results conference call. Turning to slide 2, I'll remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our development pipeline, expected benefits of our product candidates, anticipated timing of clinical trials, regulatory filings and expected financial results. Information containing factors that could cause results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is described further in our filings with the SEC.



Today, I'm joined by Ãine