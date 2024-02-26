Half Year 2024 Altium Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Kim Besharati Altium Limited-Chief of Staff&Head of Investor Relations



Hello everyone, and welcome to the Altium investor call. As mentioned I'm Kim Besharati, Chief of Staff and Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today is our CEO, Aram Mirkazem, our Interim CFO, Richard Leon, President, Sergiy Kostynsky, and our Chairman, Sam Weiss. Today, Altium released to the ASX the company's financial results for the half year ended December 31, 2023, and our investor presentation which we will discuss with investors over the next few days.



During this call, we will share details of the strong business performance for Altium for the half year. Aram will share details of our achievements over the past six months. And how we have aligned our organization to take advantage of the opportunities