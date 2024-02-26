Half Year 2024 Reece Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Peter Wilson - Reece Limited - Group CEO



Thanks, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our half-year 2024 results call. Today, I'm going to take you and cover an overview of our results, our strategy, and operational highlights. I'll then pass to Andy Young, who is joining us for the first time as our Group CFO. And I would like to say a big welcome to him. Andy will take us through the result of the first half in more detail before handing back to me for some remarks on the outlook for the remainder of the year.



All results will be shared in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated.



Turning now to an overview of our financial performance for the first half. We delivered a very solid result in a subdued environment.