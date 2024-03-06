What's Driving Altice USA Inc's Surprising 28% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago

Altice USA Inc (ATUS, Financial) has recently experienced a significant surge in its stock price, capturing the attention of investors and market analysts alike. Over the past week, the company's stock price has seen a remarkable 47.26% gain, while the past three months have witnessed a 27.59% increase. Despite these impressive gains, the current GF Value of $8.65 suggests a cautious approach, as it is substantially higher than the current price of $2.96. This discrepancy indicates a possible value trap, urging investors to think twice before making a decision. The past GF Value was $12.4, which also pointed to a possible value trap at that time. With a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, Altice USA's recent performance has certainly made waves in the stock market.

Company Overview

Altice USA Inc operates within the telecommunication services industry, providing essential services such as television, internet access, and phone services. The company's history of acquisitions, including Suddenlink in 2015 and Cablevision in 2016, has expanded its reach to approximately 9 million homes and businesses across the United States. Operating under the Optimum brand name, Altice USA has a strong presence in both smaller markets and the densely populated New York City metro area. In addition to its core services, the company owns News 12 Networks and i24News, further diversifying its operations. Since its spinoff from Altice Europe in 2018, Altice USA has continued to evolve and adapt to the dynamic telecommunications landscape.

1762903073132539904.png

Profitability Insights

Altice USA's profitability is robust, with a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a strong position within the industry. The company's operating margin stands at an impressive 20.75%, outperforming 79.63% of 383 companies in the same sector. However, the reported ROE of 10000.00% and ROA of 0.16% should be approached with caution, as these figures may not be fully representative due to data limitations. The ROIC of 3.91% suggests that Altice USA is generating reasonable cash flow relative to the capital invested. Over the past decade, the company has maintained profitability for 7 years, showcasing its resilience and operational efficiency.

1762903093495885824.png

Growth Trajectory

Altice USA's growth prospects are mixed, with a Growth Rank of 6/10. The company has experienced a 6.20% 3-year revenue growth rate per share and a 10.70% 5-year revenue growth rate per share, indicating steady progress. However, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at -2.61%, which may raise concerns about future expansion. On the brighter side, the EPS without NRI growth rate is expected to soar by 63.76% in the same period, suggesting potential for significant earnings improvement. These growth indicators reflect a company with a solid foundation, yet facing challenges in a competitive and ever-changing industry.

1762903114970722304.png

Investor Confidence

Notable investors have taken positions in Altice USA, demonstrating confidence in the company's potential. PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) holds 5,285,000 shares, representing a 1.16% share percentage. Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) follows closely with 4,774,615 shares, accounting for 1.05% of the company's shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), another prominent investor, owns 2,878,800 shares, which translates to a 0.63% stake. These holdings by experienced investors may signal a belief in the company's value proposition and strategic direction.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its peers, Altice USA stands among the top in terms of market capitalization. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN, Financial) has a market cap of $935.061 million, Gogo Inc (GOGO, Financial) is valued at $1.07 billion, and Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA, Financial) holds a market cap of $1.27 billion. Altice USA's market cap of $1.35 billion positions it as a significant player within the telecommunication services industry, suggesting that it has the scale and resources to compete effectively.

Concluding Analysis

In conclusion, Altice USA Inc's stock performance has been impressive in recent months, with substantial gains that have outpaced many expectations. The company's strong profitability metrics and historical growth rates provide a solid foundation for its valuation. However, the current GF Valuation advises caution, as the market price is significantly below the GF Value, indicating a potential value trap. Investors should also consider the mixed growth projections and the positions of major holders when evaluating the stock. Compared to its competitors, Altice USA holds a competitive market cap, which may offer some reassurance about its ability to maintain its market position. Ultimately, while the recent stock rally is noteworthy, a thorough analysis of all factors is essential for informed investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.