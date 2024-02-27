Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Abel Arbat
Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. - Head of IR
* Francisco Miguel ReynÃ©s Massanet
Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. - CEO & Executive Chairman
* Rita Ruiz de Alda Iparraguirre
Naturgy Chile Gas Natural S.A. - Director
* Steven Fernandez Fernandez
Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. - Head of Financial Markets Department
=====================
Abel Arbat - Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. - Head of IR
Good morning, everyone. This is Abel Arbat speaking from the Capital Markets team at Naturgy. Thank you for joining our call for the full year 2023 results. Next to me is sitting our Executive Chairman; Mr. Francisco Reynes; the General Counsel to the Board, Manuel Garcia Cobaleda; Head of Financial Markets, Mr. Steven Fernandez; and the Head of Control, Ms. Rita Ruiz de Alda. We're going to run over the presentation first. And at the end, we will be addressing questions from analysts and investors. Note please
Full Year 2023 Naturgy Energy Group SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...