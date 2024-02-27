Q3 2024 J M Smucker Co Earnings Call (Pre-recorded) Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Aaron Broholm - The J. M. Smucker Company - VP of IR



Good morning. This is Aaron Broholm, Vice President, Investor Relations for The J.M. Smucker Company. Thank you for listening to our prepared remarks on our fiscal 2024 third quarter earnings.



After this brief introduction, Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, will give an overview of the quarter's results and an update on strategic initiatives. Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a detailed analysis of the financial results and our updated fiscal 2024 outlook. Later this morning, we will hold a separate live question-and-answer webcast.



During today's discussion, we will make forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations about future plans and performance. These statements rely on assumptions and estimates, and actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.



Additionally, please note, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures management uses to evaluate performance internally. I encourage you to read the full disclosure