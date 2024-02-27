Q4 2023 Siem Offshore Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Bernt Omdal - Siem Offshore Inc - CEO



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the review and presentation of our results for the fourth quarter. My name is Bernt Omdal. I am the CEO of the company. I'm joined by our CFO, Vidar Jerstad, and together, we will take you through this presentation.



Siem Offshore's report for the fourth quarter 2023 was released prior to the market opening today. In this presentation, we will cover the main highlights of the report, and we will refer to the presentation issued together with the financial report. At the end of the presentation, we will open up questions.



Looking at the highlights for the quarter, we had 26 vessels in operation and all vessels delivered a positive EBITDA margin. We had close to $85 million in revenue, and we delivered a $40 million in EBITDA, which is equivalent to 47% EBITDA margin. Our cash position was close to $97 million at the end of the quarter and our book equity ratio was 49%. Book activity is impacted positively by a reversal of impairments and the valuation of deferred tax assets.



We continue to deliver safe and