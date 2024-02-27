Q4 2023 Innovid Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the NOVA Q4 2023 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brinlea Johnson, Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Johnson, you may begin.



Brinlea Johnson Innovid Corp.-IR



Thank you, operator. Before we begin, I'll remind you that today's call may contain forward looking statements and the forward-looking statement disclaimer included in today's earnings release available on our Investor Relations page also pertains to this call.



These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, predictions, expectations, targets or estimates regarding our anticipated financial performance, business plans and objectives, future events and developments, changes in our business, competitive landscape, technological or regulatory environment and other factors could cause actual results to differ