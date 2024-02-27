Q4 2023 Lendingtree Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Andrew Wessel - Lendingtree Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, Gary, and good morning to everyone joining us on the call to discuss LendingTree's Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results with us on the call today are Doug Lebda, LendingTree's Chairman and CEO, Scott Perry, COO and President of Marketplace businesses, and Trent Ziegler, CFO.



As a reminder to everyone, we posted a detailed letter to shareholders on our Investor Relations website earlier today. And for the purposes of today's call, we will assume that listeners have read that letter and we'll focus on Q&A before I hand the call over to Doug for his remarks.



I remind everyone that during today's