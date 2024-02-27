Q4 2023 Sotera Health Co Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Sotera Health Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Vice President and Treasurer, Mr. Jason Peterson. Please go ahead.



Jason Peterson -



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to today's call. You can find today's press release and accompanying supplemental slides on the Investors section of our website at soterahealth.com. This webcast is being recorded, and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Sotera Health website. On the call with me today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Petras; and Chief Financial Officer, Jon Lyons.



During the call, some of our comments may be considered forward-looking statements. The matters addressed in these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Please refer to Sotera Health's SEC filings and the forward-looking statements slide at the beginning