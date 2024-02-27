Feb 27, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ASUR's fourth-quarter 2023 results conference call. My name is Doug, and I'll be your operator. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Adolfo Castro, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Adolfo Castro - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV - CEO



Thank you, Doug, and good morning, everyone. Before I begin discussing our results, let me remind you that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on current management expectations and beliefs and are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including factors that may be beyond our company's control.



As usual, additional details about our quarterly results can be found in our press release, which was issued yesterday after market's close and is available on our website's, investor relations sector. Following my presentation, I will be available for