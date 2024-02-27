Feb 27, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ellington Financial fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Alaael-Deen Shilleh, you may begin both.
Alaael-Deen Shilleh Ellington Financial Inc-Associate General Counsel and Secretary
Thank you before we start, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature as described under Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Part II Item 1A of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ from its beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections.
Q4 2023 Ellington Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...